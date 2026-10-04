FSSAI suspends bakery licence over hygiene lapses; orders immediate recall of 'unsafe' cumin powder to spice manufacturer

In a major regulatory crackdown to safeguard consumer health, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken stern action against multiple food manufacturers, suspending the operational licence of a confectionery firm over grave hygiene lapses and ordering an immediate market recall of packaged cumin powder found to be "unsafe."

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 22:46 IST
FSSAI suspends bakery licence over hygiene lapses; orders immediate recall of 'unsafe' cumin powder to spice manufacturer
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Photo/X@fssaiindia). Image Credit: ANI
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In a major regulatory crackdown to safeguard consumer health, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken stern action against multiple food manufacturers, suspending the operational licence of a confectionery firm over grave hygiene lapses and ordering an immediate market recall of packaged cumin powder found to be "unsafe." According to regulatory directives, the manufacturing licence of a bakery and confectionery manufacturing unit has been suspended with immediate effect after food safety authorities discovered critical non-compliance and severe deficiencies in sanitation and hygienic practices during inspections.

Under the enforcement order, the manufacturing unit has been barred from producing or distributing its products until standard sanitary protocols are strictly met and verified by the regulator. In a separate enforcement measure, the food safety authority has directed a prominent spice manufacturing firm to execute an immediate nationwide recall of its "Pre-packed Cumin Powder".

The recall directive was issued after official laboratory analysis declared samples of the packaged product "UNSAFE" for human consumption under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The FBO was further directed to undertake corrective measures to prevent recurrence of the incident and submit a report upon completion of the recall.

Earlier on Saturday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said a sample of low-fat dairy whitener manufactured by a food brand and collected from the premises of a hotel chain in Connaught Place, New Delhi, has been declared "substandard" and "unsafe" in a Food Analyst's laboratory report under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. According to the findings, the sample was drawn from the premises of the hotel chain in Connaught Place in the national capital. The Food Analyst's laboratory report found the sample to be "substandard" and "unsafe", indicating non-compliance with the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the Food Business Operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action. Following the findings, a notice was issued to the hotel chain regarding the non-compliant product. (ANI)

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