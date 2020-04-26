Left Menu
Maha: Ancillary industries want relaxation in operation norms

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:36 IST
Ancillary industries in Maharashtra have appealed to the state government to relax certain conditions so that they can resume operation amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a letter addressing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB), an organisation of micro and small industries in the country, demanded that production of only essential goods be allowed in the current scenario.

The organisation has cited difficulties in meeting the norms like making arrangements for accommodation of workers and their transportation to and fro the factories. "The association has urged the CM that production of only essential commodities be allowed. In view of conditions like arranging accommodation of workers and their transportation, small-scale industries cannot work and supply material to larger units," the Laghu Udyog Bharti stated in a release.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) said that small-scale industries can resume their operations if the government relaxes these conditions. "We want that the conditions put up by the government be relaxed a bit. If small companies can commence operation then bigger units will be able to resume production smoothly," MASSIA secretary Manish Agrawal said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government had allowed industries in rural areas to resume operations during the ongoing lockdown period provided they follow certain conditions..

