Govt appoints Pradip Kumar as Steel Secretary

The government on Sunday appointed Pradip Kumar Tripathi as Secretary of Steel. Tripathi, Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training, will take charge as the new steel secretary upon superannuation of present incumbent Binoy Kumar, who retires on May 31, 2020, According to an order by Appointment Committee of Cabinet.

Tripathi is an IAS officer of 1987 batch of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) cadre. Kumar, a 1983 batch officer had taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel on September 1, 2018.