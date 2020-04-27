Inox Wind resumes production at all three manufacturing plants

Inox Wind resumes production at all three manufacturing plantsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:04 IST
Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at all three manufacturing plants. These plants are located at Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).
In a regulatory filing Inox Wind said it has resumed operations at its three plants. "... after obtaining requisite permission from concerned district administration, the company has now resumed operations at all its three manufacturing plants in compliance with all the safety guidelines/ directives issued by the central/state governments and local administration to safeguard the employees, labourers and all other stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the filing said.
The company had shut down these plants following the coronavirus-induced lockdown..
