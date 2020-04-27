Shapoorji Pallonji Infra to sell 317 MW solar assets to KKR for Rs 1,554 cr

Shapoorji Pallonji Infra to sell 317 MW solar assets to KKR for Rs 1,554 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:56 IST
Infrastructure developer Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital (SP Infra) on Monday announced a Rs 1,554-crore deal with global investment firm KKR to sell five solar assets of 317 megawatts. According to a company statement portfolio comprises 169 megawatt (MW) in Maharashtra and 148 MW in Tamil Nadu
The SP Infra has the signed definitive agreements with KKR, under which the company will sell five operational solar energy assets to KKR for a total consideration of Rs 1,554 crore (USD 204 million), the company said
Shapoorji Pallonji Group is based in Mumbai and operates in over 70 countries with a global turnover of over USD 5 billion. SP Infra is the infrastructure development arm of the group with assets and businesses in the renewable and gas-based power, highways, port and terminals in India and overseas.
