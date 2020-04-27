Left Menu
Shetala Agencies brings Seek Thermal Devices to India

Shetala Agencies, one of the leading technology product distribution agencies in India, is bringing the entire range of Seek Thermal cameras and devices to India.

Seek Scan - Setup. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shetala Agencies, one of the leading technology product distribution agencies in India, is bringing the entire range of Seek Thermal cameras and devices to India. Seek Thermal, based in Santa Barbara of California, USA provides high-performance thermal imaging products, including Seek Scan - a new temperature screening system specifically designed and calibrated for skin temperature measurement during COVID-19 in public and private areas, where large groups of people congregate.

Seek Scan is an automated and affordable temperature screening device that automatically detects a face, identifies the most reliable facial features for measurement and displays an alert if someone is warmer than the customizable target temperature. This technology could provide critical help to scan and test people across India and help optimize the initial testing process in areas such as airports etc. The other products produced by Seek Thermal are Seek Reveal, Seek Shot and Seek Compact.

* Seek Reveal is a durable, handheld thermal camera that combines high-resolution thermal imaging, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, and a large color display in one durable device. * Seek Shot is the most advanced thermal imaging camera for building/construction professionals. It helps in capturing a photo and analyzing it immediately with on-device measurement tools.

* Seek Compact is a series of powerful thermal imaging cameras designed for smartphones. It transforms a smartphone or tablet into a professional thermal imaging tool. "We are very happy to bring Seek Scan and other products of Seek Thermal to India. Seek Scan is a simple, affordable, thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy. Seek Scan can be very useful in this situation as the world is facing the global pandemic COVID-19 as it helps in social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus at the time of temperature screening at various places. It is very easy-to-install and easy-to-use, the system can be up and running in minutes with no special equipment or training," said Ananth Seshan, Director, Shetala Agencies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

