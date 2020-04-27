Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana President to address gathering of African business leaders facing COVID-19

The media holding company, Africa.com, has produced a webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, to address the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:45 IST
Ghana President to address gathering of African business leaders facing COVID-19
President Akufo-Addo will be the lead speaker on a panel moderated by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of FSDH Holding Company, and Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration. Image Credit: Twitter / Nana Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will address what is possibly the largest ever gathering of senior African business leaders. The media holding company, Africa.com, has produced a webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, to address the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 3,000 participants are expected from 81 countries - 41 countries on the African continent + 40 countries throughout the world.

President Akufo-Addo will be the lead speaker on a panel moderated by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of FSDH Holding Company, and Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration. The panel, "This Isn't the West - How Africa's Informal Sector Responds to COVID-19" will also feature The Honorable Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria; Ahmed Mushfiq Mobrarak, Professor of Economics, Yale University; and Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Senior Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Co.

The participants in the webinar are comprised of many of the most senior private sector players on the continent, most of whom carry one of the following titles: CEO, chair, managing director, president, principal, partner, CFO, chair, finance director, chief, director, executive director, group head, general manager or manager. In addition, participants include senior government officials, leading academics, and heads of non-profit organizations.

Africa.com Chair and CEO Teresa Clarke commented:

"President Akufo-Addo's leadership of the pandemic has been tailored to the unique social, economic, and cultural conditions of his country. We are very pleased that President Akufo-Addo has accepted our invitation to address the pan-African business community about this critical issue, and provide his perspective on how African leaders in both the public and private sectors may navigate these complex choices."

"This isn't the West - How Africa's Informal Sector Reacts to COVID-19" will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:00 EDT (New York |14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK) 15:00 CAT (South Africa) |16:00 EAT (Kenya).

The panel discussion is part of a four-part series on crisis management developed by Africa.com and faculty members from Harvard Business School. For more information and free registration, please visit VirtualConferenceAfrica.com.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More than 500 civilians die in Afghan violence in first quarter - UN

More than 500 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year as violence raged even after an agreement between the United States and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces, the United Nations said on Monday.In...

Nearly 2 million Australians download coronavirus tracing app within hours of its release

Nearly two million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrisons approval rating soared on his pandemic response.Aus...

UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown as he returned to work on Monday after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, saying Britain was turning the tide against the coronavirus spread.Everyday I know...

Some earning profits in sale of COVID-19 test kits to govt, PM must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict immediate action against them. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020