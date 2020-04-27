Left Menu
Amit Mittal joins Greaves Cotton as new CFO

Diversified engineering major Greaves Cotton on Monday approved the appointment of Amit Mittal as the new Chief Financial Officer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:51 IST
The company has seven manufacturing units. Image Credit: ANI

Diversified engineering major Greaves Cotton on Monday approved the appointment of Amit Mittal as the new Chief Financial Officer. He brings two decades of experience in finance function across various organisations like Hindustan Unilever, Oman Oil Marketing, Forbes and Trans Maldivian Airways.

Mittal has diverse experience across areas of finance, accounts, taxation, legal, internal audit, cost management, liquidity and enterprise resource planning. His predecessor Neetu Kashiramka resigned from the company to pursue career aspirations outside Cotton Greaves, the company said in a statement.

Greaves Cotton Ltd is a diversified engineering company and a leading manufacturer of cleantech powertrain solutions (CNG, petrol and diesel engines), generator sets, farm equipment, e-mobility, aftermarket spares and services. (ANI)

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

