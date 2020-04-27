Left Menu
Honda launches online sales platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:21 IST
Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched an online sales platform to help customers manage their purchases without visiting a dealership. The company's 'Honda from Home' initiative allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online.

The platform, which has been designed to simplify the booking process by offering round-the-clock access from any location, will soon be integrated with company's pan-India dealerships, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement. "Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda's digitalisation efforts in car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said.

Hyundai Motor India has already integrated its entire sales network of over 500 dealerships across the country with its recently introduced online sales platform. The company's online sales platform -- Click to Buy -- offers an end-to-end retail experience to its customers..

