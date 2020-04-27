Bayer partners with AgroStar for home delivery of agri-inputs

In Bayer's first-ever e- commerce collaboration in India, the company has tied up with AgroStar, a Pune-based e-commerce firm in the agricultural segment. Under the partnership, farmers can order Bayer's seeds and crop protection products for their entire crop lifecycle and receive agronomic advisory through AgroStars digital agri-tech platform, a company statement said on Monday.

Home delivery of agri-inputs can currently be availed by farmers in North, West & Central India, with plans to extend the scope to other geographies in the future, it said. In the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, the partnership has enabled last mile delivery of products for multiple crops directly to farmer's doorsteps, the statement said.

"With agri-input shops remaining partly shut, AgroStar is fulfilling farmers' orders through its 500-plus strong network of last mile delivery partners, who are doing doorstep delivery of agri-inputs, while following hygiene and social distancing norms prescribed by the government," Bayer said. More than 15,000 farmers have benefitted from this service ahead of the Kharif season, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI