Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer partners with AgroStar for home delivery of agri-inputs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:06 IST
Bayer partners with AgroStar for home delivery of agri-inputs

In Bayer's first-ever e- commerce collaboration in India, the company has tied up with AgroStar, a Pune-based e-commerce firm in the agricultural segment. Under the partnership, farmers can order Bayer's seeds and crop protection products for their entire crop lifecycle and receive agronomic advisory through AgroStars digital agri-tech platform, a company statement said on Monday.

Home delivery of agri-inputs can currently be availed by farmers in North, West & Central India, with plans to extend the scope to other geographies in the future, it said. In the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, the partnership has enabled last mile delivery of products for multiple crops directly to farmer's doorsteps, the statement said.

"With agri-input shops remaining partly shut, AgroStar is fulfilling farmers' orders through its 500-plus strong network of last mile delivery partners, who are doing doorstep delivery of agri-inputs, while following hygiene and social distancing norms prescribed by the government," Bayer said. More than 15,000 farmers have benefitted from this service ahead of the Kharif season, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said. An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower ...

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops.

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops....

COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad higher than national average

With the coronavirus claiming over 100 lives in Ahmedabad, the death rate of such patients in the city stands at 4.71 per cent, higher than some of the countrys major cities and the national average. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay N...

More than 2 million Australians download COVID-19 app, testing expands

More than two million Australians have downloaded an app to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients hours after its release, the government said on Monday, as states set out plans to expand testing for the infection. Prime minister Scott Morris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020