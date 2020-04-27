Bajaj Finserv Employees Pledge Rs 10.15 Crore to PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19

PUNE, India, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening the fight against COVID-19, employees of Bajaj Finserv and its subsidiaries have voluntarily decided to contribute a part of their salary to the PM-CARES fund. The collective effort of around 32,000 employees resulted in an amount of Rs 5,07,66,716/- (Rupees five crore seven lakh sixty-six thousand seven hundred sixteen) being contributed by employees of Bajaj Holdings & Investments and Bajaj Finserv, along with its subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv Direct and Bajaj Finserv Health. The Bajaj Finserv companies have decided to match this contribution, thereby doubling the amount to Rs 10,15,33,432/-, (Rupees ten crore fifteen lakh thirty-three thousand four hundred thirty-two) which will be donated to the PM-CARES fund. The Bajaj Group had earlier pledged Rs 100 crore in the fight against COVID-19, of which close to 40 crore is already operational through various projects in multiple geographies. The group along with its partners, is providing cooked meals daily to more than 40,000 homeless and underprivileged people in Pune and its immediate surrounding areas. The group has also provided more than 12,000 PPE to the government hospitals in Uttarakhand, Pune and it's other operational areas, and is working towards procuring more. In addition to safety equipment, the group is actively working towards upgrading rural healthcare facilities, providing ventilators to multiple hospitals and raising awareness in rural pockets to fight COVID-19

Commenting on the initiative Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that our employees have voluntarily come forward to donate a part of their salary to the PM-CARES Fund. We remain committed in the fight against COVID-19 and are supporting the government and communities in tackling this pandemic." About Bajaj Finserv LimitedBajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group. Its insurance joint ventures with Allianz SE, Germany, namely Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited are engaged in life and general insurance business respectively. Its subsidiary Bajaj Finance Limited is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in consumer finance, SME finance and commercial lending and wealth management

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in PWRPWR