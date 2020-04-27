KSUM 2 day webinar to train nascent firms,investors to thrive through COVID-19

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), a nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, is organising a two-day online summit this week to train nascent firms and investors on ways to thrive through a crisis owing to COVID-19. The May 1-2 RAISE webinar will feature marquee venture capitalists, angel investors and other leading ecosystem players throwing light on the various dimensions of the stalemate and providing the stakeholders tips on tactics to overcome it, a KSUM release said here on Monday.

Invest India is the events national partner and TiE Kerala the ecosystem partner. One can join RAISE through https://bit.ly/RAISESummit at the scheduled time.

Queries can be made at https:eedingkerala.com/raise.html. There will be more such webinars in May and the subsequent months, the release said.

The 2006-founded KSUM undertakes planning, establishment and management of technology business incubators and accelerators so as to promote technology-based ventures by creating the infrastructure and environment..