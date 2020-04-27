Left Menu
Mumbai, 27 APR (PTI) MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES :-

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:44 IST
MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES :-OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1340.00 Kardi Expeller --- Sesame Expeller --- Sunflower Exp. 840.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 915.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 830.00 Refined Palm Oil 740.00 Soyabean Ref. 825.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude --- Rapeseed Ref. --- Rapeseed Exp. --- Copra white --- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA --- Rice Bran --- Linseed --- Castor Comm. 870.00 F.S.G. 880.00 F.S.G.Kandla 860.00 Mowra --- Neem --- Karanji ---DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 22500.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. --- Soyameal 48% 33391.00 Castor Extr. --- OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6700.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 --- Gr. Javas 60/70 --- Gr Javas 70/80 --- Gr.Javas 80/90 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10500.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10100.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9500.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9000.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5800.00 Castorseed Bombay 4200.00 Castorseed Disa --- Castorseed Hyderabad ---All above rates are net of GST

PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

