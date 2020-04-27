Brazil's Embraer files arbitration proceedings against Boeing after deal collapse

Brazil's Embraer files arbitration proceedings against Boeing after deal collapseReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:19 IST
Brazil's Embraer SA has already begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, its CEO said on Monday, after the U.S. planemaker canceled a $4.2 billion deal overnight.
Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto declined to provide more details on the process and if it will be accompanied by a lawsuit in either a Brazilian or a U.S. court.