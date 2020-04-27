No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday. "Thankfully, we don't have any COVID-19 cases in FCI so far. Our staff is reporting for work amid all risks. They are our Corona Warriors ensuring that foodgrains reach the poor in this pandemic situation," Paswan told PTI.

However, the government will provide a life insurance cover of up to Rs 35 lakh per person to over 1 lakh FCI officials and labourers in case they succumb to COVID-19 after six months of performing duty from the day of lockdown on March 24, he said. "The government is committed to protecting Corona Warriors who are risking their lives and serving the nation," Paswan added.

Currently, there are a total of 1,08,714 workers and officers at FCI, including 80,000 labourers. Paswan also said there is enough foodgrains stock with the government to meet the demand of the poor in the country.