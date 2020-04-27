Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as U.S. states set to reopen

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:05 IST
U.S. stock markets opened higher on Monday as more states prepared to ease the coronavirus-induced curbs and investors awaited quarterly earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 23,866.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.91 points, or 0.63%, at 2,854.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 83.46 points, or 0.97%, to 8,717.98 at the opening bell.

