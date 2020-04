BRIEF-German Insurance Brokers Bvk Assn Says 87% Of Survey Participants Expect 2020 Business Figures To Be Worse Than Last Year

April 27 (Reuters) -

* GERMAN INSURANCE BROKERS BVK ASSN SAYS TWO-THIRDS OF PARTICIPANTS IN SURVEY HAVE ALREADY SUFFERED DECLINE IN REVENUE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GERMAN INSURANCE BROKERS BVK ASSN SAYS 87% OF SURVEY PARTICIPANTS EXPECT 2020 BUSINESS FIGURES TO BE WORSE THAN LAST YEAR