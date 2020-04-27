Left Menu
Development News Edition

FB-Jio deal a positive; concerns around flouting of net neutrality, data safety norms unfounded: BIF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:25 IST
FB-Jio deal a positive; concerns around flouting of net neutrality, data safety norms unfounded: BIF

Facebook's decision to invest USD 5.7 billion (about Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms is a big positive for India's digital services sector, and any apprehension that net neutrality or data protection norms may be flouted or consumer interest harmed, is "erroneous and far-fetched", industry body BIF said on Monday. The announcement, coming as it does, in the midst of the gloom of the global coronavirus pandemic and its resultant economic fallout, underlines resilience and strong outlook for the sector, despite the trying times faced by the industry presently, said the Broadband India Forum (BIF), a policy forum and think-tank.

"This partnership between Facebook and Jio could be especially beneficial to over 50 million micro, small and medium businesses, over 100 million farmers, about 30 million small merchants and many millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector across India,” BIF statement said. The pact between the two sides to cross-leverage JioMart and WhatsApp is also clearly aimed at facilitating new business opportunities by enabling a seamless digital connectivity experience between the consumer and local businesses, shops, kirana stores, BIF noted.

"In doing so, the collaboration is expected to be suited to help people and businesses operate more effectively in the growing digital economy, by bringing together an efficient mechanism for purchase and delivery of products or procurement of services at the local levels, whereby consumers will be provided with convenience, and the small businesses can benefit through efficiency of scale and reach," it said. This is especially relevant in the current circumstances, where the COVID-19 crisis has constrained consumers' options, severely impacted the supply chain and normal business practices, and necessitated added innovative measures from the smaller businesses to cater to the essential needs of the consumers.

BIF noted that while there are apprehensions in certain quarters that net neutrality and data protection norms may be flouted and consumer interest harmed, it believes that such concerns are "erroneous, far-fetched and not based on facts". Net neutrality rules are now unambiguously written into the telecom service providers' licences, it said.

"Secondly, the data protection framework to guard consumer interests is under process and is shortly expected to come out as a legislated Act. Hence, the second fear is also unfounded," it added. BIF stated that its entire membership, which includes both Jio and Facebook, is committed to the cause of 'Broadband for All' involving the proliferation of affordable high-quality broadband and involving the principles of liberalisation and competition, as well as adherence to the regulations as regards net neutrality, data protection, and other norms.

BIF President T V Ramachandran said the latest investment decision will further boost India's attractiveness in the global investment community, especially in the digital domain. "The critical importance of this sector has been amply demonstrated by the major role it has played, and continues to play in these difficult times to mitigate the ill-effects of the pandemic, while maintaining near-normalcy in the country," Ramachandran added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet o...

New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shutt...

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation if any R'than sanitation worker dies of COVID-19

Rajasthan government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the dependants of sanitation workers in case of death due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The kin of employees of autonomous bodies, boards and corporations...

HDFC Life Q4 net profit falls 14.3 pc to Rs 311.7 cr

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life on Monday reported a 14.3 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 311.71 crore in the March quarter due to fall in investment income. In the year ago period, it had reported a profit after tax of Rs 36...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020