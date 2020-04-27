Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Life Q4 net profit falls 14.3 pc to Rs 311.7 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:41 IST
HDFC Life Q4 net profit falls 14.3 pc to Rs 311.7 cr

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life on Monday reported a 14.3 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 311.71 crore in the March quarter due to fall in investment income. In the year ago period, it had reported a profit after tax of Rs 364.01 crore.

The investment income fell to negative Rs 10,229.92 crore in the quarter as against an income of Rs 3,755.6 crore in the year-ago period. For the full year, profit remained flat at Rs 1,295 crore.

HDFC Life's new business premium grew 15 per cent to Rs 17,239 crore during FY20 as against Rs 14,971 crore in 2018-19. "We continue to deliver growth higher than industry and register steady performance across all key metrics. We believe that insurance remains a multi-decade opportunity with significant potential," the company's managing director and CEO Vibha Padalkar said.

The company's renewal premium grew 9 per cent to Rs 15,468 crore as against Rs 14,215 crore in FY19. Total number of insured lives increased by 19 per cent to 6.1 crore in FY20.

The life insurer's assets under management (AUM) was almost flat at Rs 1.27 lakh crore as compared with Rs 1.25 lakh crore in FY19. Total annualized premium equivalent (APE) rose 18 per cent to Rs 7,407 crore as against Rs 6,260 crore, while solvency ratio stood at 184 per cent as against 188 per cent in FY19.

The company has taken in principle approval for raising Rs 600 crore through bonds. It has also set up a COVID-19 reserve of Rs 41 crore.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi sees a steady surge in recovery rate among COVID-19 patients

By Joymala Bagchi The national capital is seeing a surge in the number of patients being recovered from the coronavirus. As per the health bulletin of Delhi government, till Sunday with 1,987 active cases, the number of recovered patients i...

Umar will definitely challenge harsh three-year ban: Kamran Akmal

The three-year ban handed to Umar AKmal for not reporting corrupt approaches is very harsh and he will definitely challenge it, his elder brother Kamran said on Monday after the Pakistan Cricket Boards announcement. Pakistans discarded wick...

Motor racing-NASCAR veteran Kenseth jumps into Larson seat at Ganassi

Double Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth will come out of retirement and return to the NASCAR series, Chip Ganassi Racing said on Monday, taking over the seat vacated by Kyle Larson. Larson was fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during ...

Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease

The Trump administration is reviewing proposed new guidelines for how restaurants, schools, churches and businesses can safely reopen as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions. The draft guidance from the Centers for D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020