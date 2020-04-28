Global Payroll Week Celebrates Payroll Professionals Around the Globe for Paying Employees Accurately and On-Time

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) will host the third annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), 27 April - 1 May. The week will recognize and celebrate payroll professionals for their efforts to ensure employees around the world have access to their wages accurately and on-time, every time. "Now more than ever, we want to applaud the amazing payroll professionals working tirelessly to ensure employees all over the globe are receiving their wages," said Dan Maddux, president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

GPW features many exciting events and educational tools. Global payroll professionals can attend two complimentary webinars and register to receive daily curated emails with educational resources around topics important for payroll compliance. Exclusive new digital content, including a white paper, eBook, and results from GPMI's annual GPW "Getting the World Paid" industry survey will also be released and made available to the public during the week-long event. GPMI will also announce the highly anticipated recipient of its inaugural Global Payroll Titan award on the final day of GPW. The award celebrates, recognizes, and empowers the payroll professionals responsible for processing multi-country payrolls.

Global Payroll Week aims to elevate the visibility of the global payroll industry and increase the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, Immedis, Neeyamo, and Workday. For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit www.gpminstitute.com.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com. PWR PWR.