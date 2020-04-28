TikTok facilitates Rs 30 crore donations to PM CARES Fund with in-app quiz

Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok has facilitated donations to the PM CARES Fund with an in-app quiz called 'Kheloge Aap, Jeetega India' organised to bring the user community together and build awareness around the spread of coronavirus. The quiz was available to users in 11 local languages. Within five days, it received over 70 lakh entries from TikTok users across the country. "We have been encouraged by the support and enthusiasm for this initiative, and are now donating over 10x of our original pledge," TikTok said in a statement.

"Our total donation to the PM CARES Fund now amounts to Rs 30 crore and commemorates the overwhelming response to our efforts by users," it said. Since February, TikTok has undertaken several initiatives to create awareness about safety measures related to COVID-19 by elevating the content shared by partners like MyGov, PIB, WHO, UNDP India and UNICEF India on the platform.

"As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people through our platform. We deeply appreciate and thank our users for coming forward to spread awareness and contribute to India's fight against COVID-19," said the social networking app. (ANI)