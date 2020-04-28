Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:34 IST
Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged around Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solution across nine circles, that will help boost network capacity and customer experience. Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year agreement to deploy Nokia's Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) solution across nine circles in India, helping Airtel to enhance the network capacity of its networks, in particular 4G, and improve customer experience.

According to sources the deal size is around Rs 7,500 crore. "The rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see approximately 300,000 radio units deployed across several spectrum bands, including 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, and is expected to be completed by 2022," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A look at pass disappearances of NKorean leaders, officials

While Kim Jong Uns two-week absence has inspired speculation and rumors that he is gravely ill, he is not the first member of North Koreans ruling elite to disappear from public view. Some absences were caused by real trouble, including dea...

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washingtons predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the univ...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...

Olympics-Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year- Tokyo 2020's Mori

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be scrapped if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday. The International Olympic Committee and the Japan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020