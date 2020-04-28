Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquidity position strong, can cater to liabilities for 6-7 mths amid COVID-19 crisis: SCNL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:01 IST
Liquidity position strong, can cater to liabilities for 6-7 mths amid COVID-19 crisis: SCNL

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) on Tuesday said it can cater to liabilities for the next six-seven months, assuming a scenario of zero collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its liquidity stood at Rs 1,600 crore at March-end 2020. The company said its liquidity position is one the highest in the country’s micro finance institutions (MFIs).

In addition to the Rs 1,600 crore liquidity position, the company said it has undrawn sanctions of Rs 900 crore as on March 31, 2020. The lender has “raised Rs 6,426.6 crore during the year (ended March 2020) of which about Rs 400 crore was raised since the nationwide lockdown – this includes Rs 50 crore of subordinated debt (tier II capital) from a foreign investor," according to a regulatory filing. SNCL said that with the current levels of liquidity, company is comfortable in serving all its outside liabilities for next six-seven months assuming an extreme stress testing scenario of zero collection over this unprecedented period.

The company also said that it has been reaching out to all its borrowers via calls, text messages and WhatsApp to inform them about the ongoing situation and explained them the importance of social distancing, staying indoors and hygiene. "We are continuously counselling them... The company has assured full support throughout this period to all our borrowers," it added. The Gurugram-headquartered micro lender also said that it will offer moratorium to all the existing borrowers across India. The borrowers can choose to either pay or avail moratorium. If the borrower avails moratorium, the incremental interest and the increase in the loan tenure would be explained to the borrower, it added. Catering to 22 states in 391 districts, the company said 97 per cent of the districts have less than 1 per cent exposure.

"Nearly 80 per cent of our portfolio is in rural areas where there is no major impact of the pandemic. Majority of our portfolio has not been impacted as it is lent to borrowers engaged into activities of animal husbandry and agriculture allied services. “Recoveries from these borrowers (engaged in essential services) are expected to be much faster," SCNL said. As a strategy, once the lockdown opens partially/fully "we are open to support our customers by giving emergency loans to kick start their business".

Further the company said that it has quickly launched digital collections in the current lockdown situation as well, which has seen a tremendous traction and scale. Stock of Satin Creditcare was trading 1.46 per cent higher than its previous close on BSE at Rs 62.55 apiece..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A look at pass disappearances of NKorean leaders, officials

While Kim Jong Uns two-week absence has inspired speculation and rumors that he is gravely ill, he is not the first member of North Koreans ruling elite to disappear from public view. Some absences were caused by real trouble, including dea...

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washingtons predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the univ...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...

Olympics-Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year- Tokyo 2020's Mori

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be scrapped if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday. The International Olympic Committee and the Japan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020