Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitness startup Fittr raises USD 2 mn from Surge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:45 IST
Fitness startup Fittr raises USD 2 mn from Surge

Pune-based fitness startup Fittr on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) from Sequoia Capital India's Surge programme. The company will deploy the pre-series A funds for hiring, technology and overseas expansion, Fittr Co-founder Jitendra Chouksey said.

Surge is the rapid scale-up programme for early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia. Founded in January 2016, Fittr (formerly SQUATS Fitness) provides free access to diet and training tools, live fitness sessions with experts, Q&A with coaches, and connects users to a community of fitness experts and enthusiasts. With over 8.5 lakh members, the company said it been profitable since inception, achieving a cumulative revenue of USD 13 million.

Fittr is focussing on markets like India, North America, Indonesia and Singapore, Chouksey said. "Our vision is to become the leading global social platform and marketplace for fitness coaching, and the confidence shown by Surge in this vision is a shot in the arm for Fittr, he added.

"We have grown organically through word-of-mouth and transformation photos shared by Facebook group members. So far, we have transformed over 1,00,000 people and 30 per cent of our user base is global, spread across the US, UK, Australia, UAE and Canada," Fittr Co-founder Sonal Singh said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested ...

A look at pass disappearances of NKorean leaders, officials

While Kim Jong Uns two-week absence has inspired speculation and rumors that he is gravely ill, he is not the first member of North Koreans ruling elite to disappear from public view. Some absences were caused by real trouble, including dea...

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washingtons predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the univ...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020