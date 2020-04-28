Left Menu
CG Foundation extends its COVID-19 relief response to NCR region

CG Corp Global, an international conglomerate known for its philanthropy activities, has committed essential support to vulnerable communities in the National Capital Region with outreach including displaced artists, craftspeople, waste collectors, mine workers, stranded migrants, refugees and sex workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:45 IST
CG Foundation extends its COVID-19 relief response to NCR region
Relief material distribution at GB Road in collaboration with the Delhi Commission for Women. Image Credit: ANI

CG Corp Global, an international conglomerate known for its philanthropy activities, has committed essential support to vulnerable communities in the National Capital Region with outreach including displaced artists, craftspeople, waste collectors, mine workers, stranded migrants, refugees and sex workers. The group's Wai Wai brand is responding to calls by NGOs and local community leaders to make pre-cooked food packets available for distribution under the Delhi Government's direction.

CG Foundation, the CSR arm of Nepal-based CG Corp Global, has already distributed medical equipment including protective suits and treatment supplies to a total of 111 health centres across the country in a three-phase response to COVID-19 crisis. Nearly 1,600 personal protective equipment, testing kits and N95 masks have been procured for the health centres and high-risk states. Besides, they continue to work with the government to help protect people of Nepal from this pandemic. "As we respond to this global crisis, it is critical to help those who often go unheard. We are working with the Delhi government to identify the most vulnerable communities for whom external help is the only hope to survive this pandemic," said Varun Chaudhary, Executive Director of CG Corp Global.

"We are grateful for the support we are receiving from the Aam Adami Party (AAP) and volunteers from Ashoka University to help us distribute food packets among these communities. Such collaboration between private organisations, public systems and young volunteers is a testimony of a united effort to mitigate the impact of the pandemic," he said in a statement. Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said survivors of commercial sexual exploitation have been rendered the most vulnerable during COVID-19 lockdown.

There are several organisations and individuals who have come forward to help the most disadvantaged at GB Road. "I congratulate all such organisations like Chaudhary Foundation India for recognising this critical need to support this community and helping them by providing them with food items," she said. (ANI)

