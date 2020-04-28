Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields slip; Italian-German spread narrows

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:24 IST
Euro zone bond yields slip; Italian-German spread narrows

Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark German government bond yield down around one basis point as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of lockdown measures globally, increasing demand for safer assets.

Oil futures slumped after the largest U.S. oil exchange-traded fund said it would sell all its front-month crude contracts to avoid further losses as prices collapse. Italian government bond yields extended Monday's falls as investors continued to show relief after S&P kept Italy's credit rating stable at two notches above junk on Friday, even though the country expects to be among the worse hit by coronavirus in Europe.

Italy's 10-year government bond fell 6 basis points, hitting fresh two-week lows, while the spread between German and Italian 10-year government bond yields narrowed by as much as 6 basis points to 214.1 bps - its narrowest in nearly two weeks. Rene Albrecht, rates strategist at DZ bank, said Italian yields' extended fall was due to both S&P's rating decision on Friday and because the Italian government has laid out plans for a cautious re-opening of the economy.

But, he said, Italian debt does not present a particularly attractive prospect for investors. "We are not that bullish on BTPs (Italian government bonds), we still see potential for spread widening because of the trouble getting a consensus in Europe on how to help the most troubled countries," he said.

"And of course the starting point for Italy before the coronacrisis was the worst of all the European countries. They had the highest debt and the lowest growth... So of course there is some caution among investors because they were on the troubled path before and now this path won't get any easier." Major central banks have responded to the economic slump caused by the coronavirus by slashing interest rates, buying more government debt, and taking steps to increase lending to small companies.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is expected to expand its emergency debt purchases soon. It may also consider including junk bonds in its asset purchase programme, some analysts said. "The likelihood is that the ECB will further step their firepower up in order to continue to support the weakest elements of the bloc," Mizuho rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"Additional ECB easing at their meeting will most likely come in the form of broadened or enlarged asset purchases," they said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Centre, others on plea to restrain police from making arrests in Delhi violence case

Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central government and others on a plea seeking to restrain police officials from arresting people in connection with the investigation in the Delhi violence case during the lockdown. A Division Ben...

Virus tamed in New Zealand, while Brazil emerges as hot spot

Surfers in New Zealand hit the waves at dawn, builders returned to construction sites and baristas fired up their espresso machines as the nation eased a strict lockdown Tuesday amid hopeful signs the coronavirus has been all but vanquished...

Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Tuesday 415 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 9,511.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773. H...

BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors

BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, Suresh Tewari, was on Tuesday seen in a video clip, telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. The clip has now been widely shared on social media, triggering a controversy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020