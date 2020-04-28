Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors said on Tuesday it will be issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore to improve liquidity which has taken a hit among all automakers due to the economic slowdown and COVID-10 lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:24 IST
Tata Motors to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs
Tata Motors is a $45 billion global automobile manufacturing company. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors said on Tuesday it will be issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore to improve liquidity which has taken a hit among all automakers due to the economic slowdown and COVID-10 lockdown. The NCDs will be issued in three tranches and a special committee of the company's board is scheduled to convene on May 5, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

On March 27, Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle business is being hived off as a separate subsidiary with differentiated focus from commercial vehicle business. It had also approved a resolution regarding the fund raising.

Liquidity deficit has become a big problem for automakers, their dealers and suppliers during the countrywide lockdown as they have fixed costs like employee wages, debt obligations and depreciating assets like manufacturing equipment. But revenues have frozen as buyers defer purchases. At the same time, auto supply chains are spread globally and re-building them will take weeks and months. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as investor risk sentiment improves

The pound inched higher on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week at which officials are expected to provide further stimulus to their economies to fight the coronavi...

Merck announces ‘Stay at Home’ Awards in partner with Congo, Niger, Chad, Mali

Merck Foundation www.Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards for French-Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENIS...

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing events of up to 10 people

Austria will take further steps to ease its lockdown on Friday, allowing events with up to 10 people and instructing the public they no longer need a specific reason to leave home, the government said on Tuesday.Austria acted early in its c...

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 28 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 41530.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 45790.00PURE GOLD 99.9 45974.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020