Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:36 IST
Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rupee, during which it has appreciated by 28 paise.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.33. During the session it touched an intra-day high of 76.14 and a low of 76.44. The domestic unit finally settled at 76.18, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the local unit had settled at 76.25 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, domestic stock exchanges were trading on a positive note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 330.07 points higher at 32,073.15 and Nifty up by 89.05 points at 9,371.35.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies was trading 0.20 per cent down at 99.84. "Today is the USD/INR April contract expiry on exchange. This April contract had been trading 40p above OTC and though a lot of longs have been rolled over, the Open Interest in the April contract is still USD 2bn. We may see buying at RBI fix today in OTC as positions get squared off on exchange," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Food 2 Go-Go: Oregon strip club brings burlesque to coronavirus carry-out

An Oregon strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as Fo...

Timothee Chalamet confirms singlehood after rumours of breakup with Lily-Rose Depp

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is once again a single man. According to ENews, the 24-year-old actor and Lily-Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for over a year. The news of their split made headlines after the The Littl...

US STOCKS-Futures jump with focus on earnings, easing lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures climbed higher on Tuesday ahead of the next round of quarterly earnings reports, with investors also keenly looking at the safety of reopening economies hit hard by the coronavirus-induced shutdowns.Wall Street kick...

Laxman conducts first online session for Bengal batsmen

Former India player VVS Laxman on Tuesday conducted his first online session for batsmen of Ranji Trophy runners-up, Bengal, and to start with, he focussed only on the mental aspect. During his two separate 45-minute sessions with Abhishek ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020