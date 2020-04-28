Left Menu
Corporates to donate COVID-19 testing machines to MP govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:54 IST
Various companies such as Prism Cement and Yash Technologies have decided to donate advance testing machines to Madhya Pradesh government to fast examine coronavirus samples in the state. COVID-19 testing is a major challenge for the state government, which at present has 2,165 positive cases with 110 deaths so far. As part of CSR initiatives, Prism Cement - a unit of Prism Johnson Lid and Indore-based Yash Technologies will donate two high capacity advanced testing machines.

These machines will be installed in Indore and Bhopal for testing corona samples, state Medical Education departments principal secretary Sanjay Shukla told PTI Tuesday. Shukla also informed that these companies were originally planning to donate money to the CM Relief Fund, but later Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suggested that it would be better if these firms can provide vital machines for testing instead of funds, as that will expedite the process of availability of these testing units in the state during such a crucial time.

These machines are capable of testing 800-1,000 tests per day and have already arrived in Bhopal and Indore, Shukla said. Besides, Vardhman Group, Dalmia Cements and Welspun have also decided to donate such machines to the state for augmenting its testing facilities, which will play a major role in fighting corona virus scare, he said.

In order to augment the testing facilities for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Prism Cement Division of Prism Johnson Limited, as a responsible corporate citizen decided to contribute in this social cause by handing over to the state government a high speed Corona Virus Testing Machine under CSR, Prism Johnson Limiteds general manager, Neelmani Singh said. Made in Singapore RT PCR system QuantStudio 7 Flex system with Ancillaries is one of the most advanced machines available presently and can accurately conduct about 1,000 tests per day.

The cost of the machine is Rs 65 lakh. This will help the state government to quickly and accurately test patients and help in halting the spread of the contagious virus. Singh also informed that the machine has already been delivered to the government and it will be installed at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) for testing corona samples.

The state will now be able to reduce the pendency of samples and would be able to start treatment of the affected persons at the earliest to check the spread of corona virus, he added..

