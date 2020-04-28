Left Menu
Distribution enterprise 72 Networks to supply PPE kits, products in rural areas of 8 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:07 IST
Distribution enterprise 72 Networks to supply PPE kits, products in rural areas of 8 states

Distribution enterprise 72 Networks on Tuesday said it will be reaching out to rural areas across eight states, covering 207 districts, with deliveries of COVID-19 protection products and kits. The company, which is specialised in last-mile delivery with special focus on rural areas, will be delivering items like PPE kits, masks, IR thermometer, sanitiser spray, anti-fog face shield, biofresh hand sanitiser and microtouch nitrile gloves, it said in a statement. "They already have received orders of 25,000 PPE kits, 100,000 bottles of sanitisers, 800,000 masks, 10,000 face shields and 2,00,000 pairs of gloves and are servicing them across states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha," the company said.

Srinivas Lingamuthu, CEO and co-founder of 72 Networks, said, “72 Networks has always been dedicated in connecting rural lives with mainstream India and with this initiative as well we are trying that there is no dearth of medical kits in rural areas where mobility is a problem for many.” The company said it has tied up with a leading apparel company that provides the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and the Defence Research and Development Establishment certified PPE kits and other respective manufacturers of the government to get ISO approved three-ply face masks, N95 masks , sanitisers, disinfectants and gloves and ensure that highest standard products are delivered to the remotest part of the country. The company claims to be a new age pan-India distribution enterprise with operations across rural and urban sections of 14 states.

