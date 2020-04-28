Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to countrywide lockdown, according to HDFC Securities. "Spot gold markets remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,702 per ounce and silver too was quoting down at USD 15.01 per ounce. "Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday.The gains in equities pressured gold prices eroding safe haven demand," it said.