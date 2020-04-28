Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada

Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in CanadaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:39 IST
Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V.onTuesday announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar toNeulasta (pegfilgrastim), in Canada
Fulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease theincidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia,in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receivingmyelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs, Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon said in a statement
The approval of Fulphila was based on a comprehensivepackage of analytical, nonclinical and clinical data, whichconfirmed that the product is highly similar to Neulasta andno clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety andefficacy exist, it said.PTI RS SSPTI PTI
