Canada and Europe Forge Strategic Alliance Amidst Global Power Play

Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Canada and Europe to form a strategic alliance to strengthen their markets, democracies, and rule of law, amidst US and China dominance. This comes after an EU proposal suggesting Canada as an 'associate member,' which drew reactions from US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:22 IST
Canada and Europe Forge Strategic Alliance Amidst Global Power Play
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Canada and Europe are poised to strengthen their alliance in response to global power dynamics dominated by the United States and China. Prime Minister Mark Carney underscored the importance of such a partnership in a speech warmly received by the European Parliament.

Carney expressed appreciation for the ambitious suggestion of Canada's 'associate membership' in the EU, emphasizing resilience and collaboration rather than geopolitical rivalry.

This proposed partnership aims to bolster critical sectors, including minerals, defense, AI, computing, and digital trade, as part of a broader strategy for mutual advantage, despite US President Trump's perceived threats.

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