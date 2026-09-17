Canada and Europe Forge Strategic Alliance Amidst Global Power Play

Canada and Europe are poised to strengthen their alliance in response to global power dynamics dominated by the United States and China. Prime Minister Mark Carney underscored the importance of such a partnership in a speech warmly received by the European Parliament.

Carney expressed appreciation for the ambitious suggestion of Canada's 'associate membership' in the EU, emphasizing resilience and collaboration rather than geopolitical rivalry.

This proposed partnership aims to bolster critical sectors, including minerals, defense, AI, computing, and digital trade, as part of a broader strategy for mutual advantage, despite US President Trump's perceived threats.