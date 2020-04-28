Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump with focus on earnings, easing of lockdowns

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:42 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump with focus on earnings, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a round of quarterly earnings reports brought upbeat signs from Pfizer and respiratory mask-maker 3M for investors increasingly hopeful of a relaunch of business across the economy.

3M Co, the world's biggest maker of N95 respirator masks, rose 3.4% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, although it suspended its 2020 forecast due to the health crisis. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc reiterated its full-year forecast and reported higher sales of its pneumonia vaccine as physicians prescribed it to prevent infections caused by the virus. Its shares gained 1.7%.

Investors are now gearing up for one of the busiest weeks for high profile tech-related earnings reports from Microsoft Corp, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc. "This is going to be an important test for the market as lots of businesses moved online following the lockdown," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

"If these big heavyweights in the tech space don't deliver on the expectations, then of course the rally we've seen over the past few weeks (will) have to be questioned." Wall Street has recovered more than 30% from its March lows, rescued by official stimulus efforts and, more recently, by signs states were moving to let businesses reopen after a near total halt in activity.

Still, the benchmark S&P 500 index remains more than 17% off a record high hit in February and analysts have warned of further losses if a deep global recession, as many now expect, sets in. Consumer confidence figures for April due later in the day are expected to slide further from near three-year lows hit in March, as widespread production halts put millions of Americans out of work.

Investors are also watching a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday, although expectations are low for more central bank easing at this time. Elsewhere, the damage from the lockdowns continued to mount, with Southwest Airlines down 2.1% after reporting its first quarterly loss in nine years due to the virtual halt in global travel.

Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp are among other big names reporting after markets close. At 7:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 336 points, or 1.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.75 points, or 1.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 98.5 points, or 1.12%.

The CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, fell on Tuesday and hovered near two month lows, indicating a risk-on sentiment.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mary Kom conducts online session on injury-management for boxers

Six-time world M C Mary Kom on Tuesday explained the nuances of injury-management to fellow boxers in an online education programme of the Boxing Federation of India BFI. Mary Kom was joined by the Indian teams doctors and physiotherapists ...

Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday declared Rs 50 lakh compensation for people employed with Ports in the country, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 infection. The compensation will be given to all port employees including contractua...

Consider cautious restart of MSME in rural areas away from COVID hotspots: CS to DMs

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday asked all district magistrates to take steps for arranging the restart of the micro, small and medium enterprises in rural areas away from the hotspot zones while adhering to the social distancing and...

Lockdown: Mizoram govt begins distribution of free ration to

The Mizoram government has begun distribution of free ration to over 1.5 lakh eligible card holders of two schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY during the lockdown period. The state government has lifted rice fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020