US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as U.S. consumer confidence plunges in April

Wall Street's main indexes pared gains in early trading on Tuesday, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in April as coronavirus-driven lockdowns sharply disrupted economic activity and left millions of Americans unemployed.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 86.9 this month from a downwardly revised 118.8 in March.

At 10:05 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 214.75 points, or 0.89%, at 24,348.53, the S&P 500 was up 23.90 points, or 0.83%, at 2,902.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.10 points, or 0.30%, at 8,756.27.