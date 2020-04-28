Left Menu
Ex-Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel to take over as vigilance commissioner on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:57 IST
Former Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel will take over as the vigilance commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC on Wednesday, officials said. The post of vigilance commissioner has been lying vacant for over 10 months.

"Patel will be administered the oath of office by newly-appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari," an official said on Tuesday. Patel's name to the post was recommended by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year. He was a member of the advisory board for banking and financial frauds of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Patel resigned from the board after his selection as the vigilance commissioner. He was appointed the managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank in November 2015 till his superannuation on December 31, 2017.

Patel, 62, has over three decades of banking experience, and has also worked as the executive director in Oriental Bank of Commerce before taking over as the chief of Andhra Bank. He will have a tenure of over two years, till late December, 2022. The post of the vigilance commissioner was lying vacant since June last year after T M Bhasin completed his tenure.

The CVC is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the committee consisting of the prime minister as its chairperson, and the home minister and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha as its members. The tenure of vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

With Patel's appointment, the commission will be in its full strength. The CVC can have a central vigilance commissioner and two vigilance commissioners. At present, Sharad Kumar is working as the other vigilance commissioner.

