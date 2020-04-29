TikTok, Collegiate StarLeague announce $60k event

Collegiate StarLeague, which organizes esports events for college students, and short-form video platform TikTok are teaming to produce a multi-title, $60,000 tournament. The TikTok Cup will run May 9-21, with two tournaments to be held in each of four titles: Fortnite, League of Legends, Rocket League and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The first prize in each LoL and CS:GO event will be $5,000. The winners of the Rocket League events will each get $3,000, and Fortnite event champions will each receive $2,000. The events also will offer cash and gear prizes for the "funniest, most creative or heartwarming" videos posted on TikTok with #TikTokCupContest.

All events will be team-based, and each team member must be currently enrolled at a U.S. college or university. Details on the qualifying events:

FORTNITE EVENT NO. 1 Registration opened Monday

Qualifier begins May 9 (128-team cap) Finals, May 11, top four (best-of-two)

FORTNITE EVENT NO. 2 Registration opens May 11

Qualifier begins May 16 (128-team cap) Finals, May 18, top four (best-of-two)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS EVENT NO. 1 Registration opened Monday

Qualifier begins May 9 (64-team cap) Finals, May 12, top two (best-of-three)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS EVENT NO. 1 Registration opens May 11

Qualifier begins May 16 (64-team cap) Finals, May 19, top two (best-of-three)

ROCKET LEAGUE EVENT NO. 1 Registration opened Monday

Qualifier begins May 10 (128-team cap) Finals, May 13, top four (best-of-five)

ROCKET LEAGUE EVENT NO. 2 Registration opens May 11

Qualifier begins May 17 (128-team cap) Finals, May 20, top four (best-of-five)

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE EVENT NO. 1 Registration opened Monday

Qualifier begins May 10 (64-team cap) Finals, May 14, top two (best-of-three)

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE EVENT NO. 1 Registration opens May 11

Qualifier begins May 17 (64-team cap) Finals, May 21, top two (best-of-three)

Broadcasts and giveaways will air nightly on twitch.tv/cstarleague beginning at 9 p.m. ET. --Field Level Media