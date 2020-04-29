Left Menu
Development News Edition

TAMA awards two inaugural scholarships to attract skilled workers

TAMA general manager Ron Gall said this need was even more pressing now as the primary industry had a major role in helping our economy recover from the COVID19 pandemic fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-04-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 08:57 IST
TAMA awards two inaugural scholarships to attract skilled workers
The two scholarships were available to tractor and machinery industry trainees who are studying towards a certificate or diploma. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Tractor and Farm Machinery Association (TAMA) has awarded two inaugural scholarships as part of its moves to attract, retain and reward skilled workers.

The scholarships come at a time when the primary industry is in dire need of more workers. In October last year, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said it was estimated the sector needed another 50,000 workers by 2025 and more than 92,000 more workers with qualifications.

TAMA general manager Ron Gall said this need was even more pressing now as the primary industry had a major role in helping our economy recover from the COVID19 pandemic fallout.

"Anything we can do as a sector to attract or retain workers is a step forward. Our industry needs people for a wide range of the job, including working with sophisticated technology and robotics."

The two scholarships were available to tractor and machinery industry trainees who are studying towards a certificate or diploma.

One was awarded to Alice Stanbra, a parts and automotive accessories apprentice for Norwood Manawatu. She said she would use the opportunity to undertake further training for management qualifications after the completion of her apprenticeship.

The other was given to Regan Bailey who is about to start the third year of his agricultural diesel apprenticeship with Tulloch Farm Machines in Masterton. Regan said the scholarship would give him "the confidence to continue to work hard and strive for success and knowing I have the support and backing from such an important association in our industry will give me added incentive to succeed."

Ron said like every other industry in New Zealand, the primary industry was facing a period of great change after the pandemic crisis ended.

"The Government has indicated that it would be looking at how to build off the strengths of the primary sector such as increasing the onshore processing of goods. However, that can only happen successfully if we have skilled workers in place."

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Swiss set trial date for PSG chief, ex-FIFA no.2

A Swiss court has scheduled a September trial date for Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFAs former secretary general Jerome Valcke, in an alleged corruption case. The case, involving the pair and a third, unnamed man, ...

AIIMS planning to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 and modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India are being worke...

Mexico urges towns to stop putting up roadblocks

Mexicos Interior Department is urging towns and states to stop putting up roadblocks and curfews to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, as hundreds have done. The department said in a statement on Tuesday that such measures violate cons...

Road accidents dip in Gujarat during lockdown

Road accidents in Gujarat came down by 71 percent during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown as compared to normal days, according to an analysis by an emergency services agency. From about 398 daily cases of accidents in normal times, the nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020