Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presolv360 Will Help You Renegotiate Your Contracts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:32 IST
Presolv360 Will Help You Renegotiate Your Contracts

MUMBAI, India, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 lockdown situation has brought with it unique challenges, and business owners must maintain sufficient cash flow to see their businesses through the global crisis. One potential strategy is to renegotiate terms with vendors, employees, customers, landlords, financiers until normal business operations resume. Presolv360 , a legal-tech platform recognised by the Department of Justice, Government of India, will help you do just that.

Step 1 would be to understand the terms of your contract: obligations, payments, penalties, force majeure, termination, etc. Step 2 would be contacting the other party and understanding common goals. Step 3 would be to mediate renegotiations and charting the way forward. While Presolv360's team will remotely review your contract and reach out to the other party, its online platform will be used by experts, which include former judges, practicing lawyers, senior mediators and corporate advisors, to help renegotiate your contracts via mediation. Owing to the extraordinary situation, Presolv360 has waived off all professional charges and only a registration fee of Rs. 2000 (plus taxes) will be applicable.

For more details, call +91-7710048834 or email at info@presolv360.com. It's time to fight the economic impact of COVID-19 together! PWR PWR

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...

Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

A well-known journalist was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020