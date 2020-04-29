Presolv360 Will Help You Renegotiate Your Contracts

MUMBAI, India, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 lockdown situation has brought with it unique challenges, and business owners must maintain sufficient cash flow to see their businesses through the global crisis. One potential strategy is to renegotiate terms with vendors, employees, customers, landlords, financiers until normal business operations resume. Presolv360 , a legal-tech platform recognised by the Department of Justice, Government of India, will help you do just that.

Step 1 would be to understand the terms of your contract: obligations, payments, penalties, force majeure, termination, etc. Step 2 would be contacting the other party and understanding common goals. Step 3 would be to mediate renegotiations and charting the way forward. While Presolv360's team will remotely review your contract and reach out to the other party, its online platform will be used by experts, which include former judges, practicing lawyers, senior mediators and corporate advisors, to help renegotiate your contracts via mediation. Owing to the extraordinary situation, Presolv360 has waived off all professional charges and only a registration fee of Rs. 2000 (plus taxes) will be applicable.

For more details, call +91-7710048834 or email at info@presolv360.com. It's time to fight the economic impact of COVID-19 together!