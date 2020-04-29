Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 28, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in per cent),

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:21 IST
Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 28, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in per cent),

Money Market Operations as on April 28, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in per cent), Volume (One Leg) Weighted MONEY MARKET @ Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 284,571.35 2.85 1.00-4.50 I. Call Money 11,288.38 4.05 2.25-4.50 II. Triparty Repo 197,086.95 2.80 2.20-3.30 III. Market Repo 76,196.02 2.82 1.00-4.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 325.19 3.58 2.85-4.40 II. Term Money@@ 1,352.50 - 4.10-6.25 III. Triparty Repo 1,751.05 3.41 2.00-3.75 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 28/04/2020 1 Wed, 29/04/2020 756,801.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 28/04/2020 1 Wed, 29/04/2020 0.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -756,801.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 3,946.50 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2,000.00 F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 243,963.50 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -512,837.50 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 28/04/2020 405,029.84 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 08/05/2020 418,679.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 28/04/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 10/04/2020 368,801.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 # As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2237 dated April 17, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should provide MSMEs wage protection assistance, credit guarantee fund: P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Centre should provide two funds of Rs 1 lakh crore each for wage protection assistance and credit guarantee fund to MSME sector to help them tide ove...

SKorea experts downplay possible reinfections

South Korean infectious disease experts have downplayed concerns that patients could get reinfected with the new coronavirus after fully recovering. While hundreds in South Korea have tested positive again after their release from hospitals...

Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest numbe...

China shares rise as banks post higher earnings

China shares settled higher on Wednesday after the countrys biggest listed banks posted solid first-quarter profits, and as investors saw signs of lockdown easing, but lingering worries over the coronavirus pandemic capped gains. At the clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020