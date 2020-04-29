FSS and Fair Play Partner to Bring Online Payment Acquiring Services to the Czech Republic

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India & Amsterdam, Netherlands – Business Wire India FSS Technologies, a global payments product and solutions provider and payment processor, announced a collaboration with Fair Play Pay s.r.o., one of the Czech Republic’s newest payments innovators specializing in fair, fast and secure SEPA and domestic transactions for its full-stack Online Acquiring suite. Under the umbrella of the partnership, Fair Play will deploy the FSS Payment Gateway and Merchant Hub for secure, online payment processing and transaction settlement. FSS will host the Payment Gateway and Merchant on FSSNeT, its global payment processing center, enabling Fair Play to benefit from an easily deployable, scalable, and secure payments infrastructure. FSS will assume a single mantle of accountability for authorization, processing, clearing and settlement of e-Commerce transactions.

FSS full-stack Online Acquiring suite provides the foundation to improve business performance via the crafting of differentiated merchant-centric propositions. The FSS Payment Gateway offers a platform for ubiquitous payment acceptance via support for a range of alternate non-card payment methods to ensure an optimized payment set-up that accounts for local transacting habits for higher sales conversion. This is augmented by merchant lifecycle management capabilities and added value services including sophisticated 3DS 2.0 authentication capabilities, real-time fraud prevention and advanced analytics for improved business decisioning. Commenting on the collaboration, Haresh Hemrajani, Head of FSS Europe, UK and America’s, said: “Online commerce is a fast-growing digital payments segment in Europe. We are excited to be working alongside Fair Play to support its expansion plans in the online acquiring space. Our unique SaaS model enables Fair Play to improve speed to market, deliver innovative online payment services to merchants and rapidly penetrate new segments.” Commenting on the partnership, Dajnis Vasiljevs, Head of the Board, Fair Play, said: “As a new entrant it is critical that we earn the trust of our merchants. The collaboration with FSS enables us to leverage its globally trusted Payment Gateway and work with a partner who understands our business. As the pace of growth accelerates in the coming months, FSS will help us to innovate and scale at speed in order to fully capitalize on market opportunities.” FSS Payment Gateway supports core payment processing and makes it easy for merchants to update their payment platforms by providing out-of-the-box integration capabilities. In addition, FSS is bringing a range of payment acceptance options for small and medium merchants including Link-based payments Invoice-based Payments and Pay Buttons. Built-in risk monitoring and fraud detection capabilities including support for 3DS 2.0 authentication reduces chargebacks and lowers fraud rates.

FSS Merchant, simplifies operations by consolidating critical merchant functions onto a single platform. This includes merchant onboarding, risk management, accounting and settlement across POS, Internet, and mobile channels. The solution offers acquiring acquirers the flexibility to adopt a progressive approach and integrate with a single channel and seamlessly add-on channels to meet evolving business demands. With FSS unique SaaS model, Fair Play benefits from high scalability, security and compliance, seamless upgrades, and round-the-clock monitoring and maintenance to deliver an assured quality of service to merchants.

About FSS Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 27+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, ME/Africa and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board. For more information visit www.fsstech.com About Fair Play Pay s. r. o. Fair Play was founded in 2016 by a team of professionals from such spheres as banking, investment, digital encryption and finance and licensed by the Czech National Bank in 2017. It grew up as a FinTech start-up, aiming to bring a new level of corporate financial services for European merchants. As it has already found a solid ground in the market of SEPA transfers, the company is aiming to explore the market of internet acquiring with its high-end services. Fair Play is a principal member of Mastercard and using the technology of FSS it is ready to provide European merchants with quality financial products at reasonable prices. For more information about the company and its products visit www.fpay.cz