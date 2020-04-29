Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hexaware Tech shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:46 IST
Hexaware Tech shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of Hexaware Technologies on Wednesday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company posted a 26.3 per cent rise in net profit in March 2020 quarter. The scrip rose 3.06 per cent to close at Rs 295.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.56 per cent to Rs 306.

At the NSE, it closed 3.82 per cent higher at Rs 295.80. The IT firm on Wednesday posted a 26.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 175 crore in the March 2020 quarter, and said it was suspending its guidance for FY20 amid uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 138.4 crore in January-March 2019 period, Hexaware Technologies said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue increased 22 per cent to Rs 1,541.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,264 crore in the year-ago period.

The company follows January-December as its fiscal year. "COVID-19 has led to significant uncertainty in the current environment. In view of this, we suspend the guidance that was provided earlier for FY'20," it said.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...

'Specialised squads' to be formed for talent scouting to identify athletes for Olympic 2028: Rijiju

With an aim to take India in the top 10 countries in the Olympic 2028 medal tally, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday said that the government will form specialised squads for talent scouting to prepare t...

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020