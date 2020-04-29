Left Menu
Development News Edition

TAIPA urges BSNL to clear outstanding dues of telecom infrastructure providers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:19 IST
TAIPA urges BSNL to clear outstanding dues of telecom infrastructure providers

Industry body TAIPA on Wednesday said it has urged BSNL to clear "huge" outstanding dues of infrastructure providers, in order to maintain continuity of telecom operations at state-owned operator's tower sites, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Tower And Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has also urged Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash for an urgent intervention to get these outstanding dues cleared.

"TAIPA...body of Telecom Infrastructure Providers Category – I (IP-1)...has written to PK Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL requesting for clearing huge outstanding dues of its IP-1 members for maintaining 24X7 continuity of telecom operations at BSNL tower sites...," the association said in a statement. TAIPA rued that its members are facing huge cash crunch which is leading to multiple challenges in ensuring smooth operations on telecom tower sites of BSNL in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. These problems pertain to difficulty in payment of rentals to landlords, challenges in operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses for running of BSNL tower sites, and impact on procurement of diesel/batteries and other back-up storage devices for telecom towers sites of the telecom PSU.

"Landlords (of the lands )where BSNL sites are installed have been demanding the payment of rentals and threatening coercive action," TAIPA said. Other challenges include maintaining the uptime as per service agreement for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) tower sites, which is leading to network outage and blackouts in nearby areas of the sites.

Elaborating on the issue, TR Dua, Director-General, TAIPA said, ”We have once again requested...Chairman & MD, BSNL for an urgent intervention for clearing the full outstanding dues of our IP-1 members at the earliest which will support in resolution of...issues to ensure uninterrupted telecom operations and network connectivity of BSNL tower sites across the country..."  TAIPA's members include key players in the telecom infrastructure sector including Indus Towers, ATC Group Companies, Bharti Infratel, GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, Tower Vision, Sterlite Technologies and Space Teleinfra..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS-Rishikesh to make lodging, food arrangements for staff

After two if its employees tested positive for coronavirus, AIIMS in Uttarakhands Rishikesh on Wednesday decided to make lodging and food arrangements for its staff. We are soon going to make separate food and lodging arrangements for AIIMS...

Palace housing Austrian president's office cleared after bomb threat

Part or all of the former imperial palace in central Vienna that houses Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office has been evacuated after a bomb threat, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.The threat was made by email against th...

Zimbabwe's 2020 tobacco marketing season's auction floor opens today

Zimbabwes 2020 tobacco marketing season officially starts today. The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board TIMB has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness at all auction floors, which have complied with coronavirus preventive...

Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the citys governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020