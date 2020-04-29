Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incentives can be given to exporters, but they have to be justified, WTO compliant: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:42 IST
Incentives can be given to exporters, but they have to be justified, WTO compliant: Goyal

Incentives can be given to exporters, but they have to be justified, reasonable and compliant with global trade rules, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He was interacting with representatives of different export promotion councils, including apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, pharma and engineering - through video conferencing.

The minister called upon exporters to identify their strengths, potentials and competitive advantages in specific sectors, and focus on harnessing them in the world markets. In the post-COVID era, he said, there is going to be perceptible change in the global supply-chains, and Indian industrialists and exporters should be looking to capture significant share in the world trade.

Goyal assured them that the government will be a pro-active supporter and facilitator in their efforts, and the Indian missions abroad can play an important role in that. "Incentives can be given, but they have to be justified, reasonable, and WTO-compliant (World Trade organisation)," he said.

Goyal also said that the ministry is working on identifying the specific sectors which can be taken forward in the immediate future for the exports purpose. "India is going to have a bumper Rabi harvest this season, and our storage facilities are overflowing. At the same time, there are news stories that there is shortage of food items in several countries. Many places are not having food of appropriate quality, taste and quantity, due to disruptions in the supply chains because of COVID-19 crisis," he said, adding this seems to be a good opportunity for export of agricultural and processed food items.

The minister exhorted the councils to undertake brainstorming sessions with its members, and come up with similar actionable and big-ticket ideas. Exporters are demanding an incentive package from the government. Apparel exporters have requested the government to extend the interest subsidy scheme for a minimum of two years and at a rate of 5 per cent for all apparel exporters.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that given the extremely volatile and uncertain cash flow situation of the exporters, there is a need to continue with the interest subvention scheme, which expired on March 31..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US, Chinese experts probing origins of coronavirus: Report

American scientists are working their Chinese counterparts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, a prime demand of US President Donald Trump and several other countries, an official media report here said on Wednesday. While ...

Maha: Four test positive for COVID-19 in Udgir

At least four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Udgir district on Wednesday, a health official said. Four persons, who had come in contact with a 70-year- old woman who died of the infection earlier, tested positive and w...

Cong leader Azad pushes for early return of stranded J-K students in Bangladesh

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said he has raised the issue of the return of Jammu and Kashmir students stranded in Bangladesh with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lt Governor G C Murmu. Azad, who is the l...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020