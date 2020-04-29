Central Bank of India launches loan schemes for MSMEs, farmers

State-run Central Bank of India on Wednesday launched various schemes to provide liquidity support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and self-help group borrowers that are affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown

For MSME borrowers that are standard, the bank is offering an emergency line of credit up to 10 per cent of their existing fund based working capital limits, up to a maximum of Rs 50 crore, a release said. The loans are being offered for 18 months, with the first six months as moratorium. The scheme is offered till June 30, 2020. The lender is offering liquidity support to its existing Kisan credit card holders or term loan borrowers for crop/fisheries/poultry/dairy/animal husbandry between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Loans will be given to borrowers having track records of at least one year

For its SHG borrowers, the bank is providing finance of Rs 5,000 per member and up to Rs 1 lakh per SHGs. The liquidity support schemes for agricultural and SHG borrowers will be available till September, 2020, the bank said.