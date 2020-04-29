Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India launches loan schemes for MSMEs, farmers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:48 IST
Central Bank of India launches loan schemes for MSMEs, farmers

State-run Central Bank of India on Wednesday launched various schemes to provide liquidity support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and self-help group borrowers that are affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown

For MSME borrowers that are standard, the bank is offering an emergency line of credit up to 10 per cent of their existing fund based working capital limits, up to a maximum of Rs 50 crore, a release said.    The loans are being offered for 18 months, with the first six months as moratorium. The scheme is offered till June 30, 2020.      The lender is offering liquidity support to its existing Kisan credit card holders or term loan borrowers for crop/fisheries/poultry/dairy/animal husbandry between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Loans will be given to borrowers having track records of at least one year

For its SHG borrowers, the bank is providing finance of Rs 5,000 per member and up to Rs 1 lakh per SHGs.    The liquidity support schemes for agricultural and SHG borrowers will be available till September, 2020, the bank said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy doubles ventilators for possible 2nd wave

Italys head of the coronavirus pandemic strategy says the country is prepared for a second wave of infections even bigger than the first if its gradual reopening leads to a surge in new cases. Domenico Arcuri told the lower Chamber of Deput...

U.S. will not allow Iran to buy arms when U.N. embargo ends -Pompeo

The United States will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after a U.N. prohibition on this expires in October, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.Were not going to let that happen, Pompeo told reporters at a new...

Raj govt issues health guidelines for pregnant women during coronavirus

Separate health guidelines were on Wednesday issued for pregnant women during the coronavirus crisis in RajasthanAdditional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Rohit Kumar Singh in an order directed officials to ensure that specialist servic...

Entire north eastern region could become coronavirus free very soon: Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the governments effort in tackling the COVID-19 situation, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the entire north eastern region could very soon become coronavirus free. He held interactions with former army generals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020