HP gets share of Rs 1899 crore as taxes from Centre

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has received Rs 1,899 crore as taxes from the Centre, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The state government received the amount as per its share from central taxes in April this year from the union government, he added.

The amount includes revenue deficit reimbursement, GST deficit reimbursement, Himachal's share in central taxes, MGNREGA amount, NHM programme, disaster relief amount and EAP, he added. In view of the epidemic of COVID-19, the Centre has also increased the limit of ways and means of the states by 60 per cent, he said adding that this would help Himachal Pradesh fight the coronavirus epidemic effectively.

News circulated in a section of media that the central government has deducted the share of Himachal taxes was misleading and not factual, he added. The central government provides share of taxes to all the states according to the constitutional system. Neither part of any state can be deducted nor can any state could be given more than its share of central taxes, he clarified.

