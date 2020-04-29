Schneider Electric Infra appoints Mayank Holani as CFO

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mayank Holani as chief financial officer from September 9, 2020. Besides, the board in its meeting also approved raising borrowing limit by Rs 100 crore to Rs 550 crore.

"Under a comprehensive succession planning programme for the position of Chief Financial Officer, Mayank Holani, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 9, 2020 in place of Arnab Roy who is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company," a company statement said. According to statement, Roy will be moving to another role within the company.

The board also approved increase in borrowing limits of the company from existing Rs 450 crore to Rs 550 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders by postal ballot, it added..