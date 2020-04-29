Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopes for coronavirus treatment, surging bank shares lift UK's FTSE 100

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:35 IST
Hopes for coronavirus treatment, surging bank shares lift UK's FTSE 100

UK shares jumped on Wednesday as encouraging news on a potential COVID-19 treatment and a surge in shares of lenders Barclays and Standard Chartered following results added to a strong rally in equities this month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 2.6% higher, while the domestically-oriented midcap stocks gained 3.3%. UK shares are on course to end April with solid gains, recouping more than a third of the losses since the market rout began in February as the coronavirus crisis spread.

Hope is returning, boosting appetite for risky assets, as countries report falling infection rates and begin to ease restrictions amidst encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment. U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial.

That set off a rally in the UK's cyclical sectors such as banks, oil and gas companies, miners and travel stocks - which have sharply underperformed during the viral pandemic. The news helped investors look past data that showed the U.S. economy, the world's biggest, recorded its sharpest contraction in the first quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

"We've seen the story play out a bunch of times in the past few weeks. The markets are just ignoring short-term economic data," said Guy Lebas at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "The duration of the downturn matters more than the depth of the downturn." In earnings-driven news, Barclays Plc jumped 13% as a stellar performance from its investment bank helped soften a blow to the bank's profits due to a surge in bad debt provision.

Asia-focused Standard Chartered PLC soared 12% as it expects its main markets to lead a global recovery from the health crisis even as increased bad loan provisions squashed quarterly profit. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell rose more than 3% after crude prices rebounded on smaller-than- feared build in U.S. stockpiles.

Among midcap stocks, electricals retailer Dixons Carphone jumped 18.2% after it said strong online demand had made up for around two-thirds of store sales lost due to the lockdown. Battered travel stocks also gained with cruise operator Carnival Plc jumping 16.5% to the top of FTSE 100.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG gained 5.7% as it unveiled plans to axe up to 12,000 jobs to survive what is expected to be aviation's worst downturn without a state bailout.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that drov...

France coronavirus death toll above 24,000, number of cases tweaked

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087 on Wednesday, with the rate of increase slightly speeding up again after slowing on Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.According...

Puducherry govt to decide stand on lockdown on May 2: CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory. With the Centres stand on extension or otherwise of the lo...

U.S. Treasury chief says reserving capital to add to Fed coronavirus lending programs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he is keeping some 259 billion worth of coronavirus aid capital in reserve for new or expanded Federal Reserve lending programs but is not considering further aid to airlines at the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020