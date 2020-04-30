Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: MP govt pilots face tough task of ferrying samples

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:29 IST
COVID-19: MP govt pilots face tough task of ferrying samples

Pilots of the Madhya Pradesh government's aviation department are used to ferrying VVIPs, but now they are faced with a new challenge of transporting COVID-19 test samples to laboratories outside the state. These are no ordinary flights as pilots have to follow a set of stringent protocols and wear the personal protective equipment (PPE) while taking samples for testing to labs, as far as Puducherry and also Delhi.

"It is the most challenging task for us. We have to wear PPE to fly the plane, which is tough as we are not used to it, but I and my senior pilot, Captain Majid, did it in the interest of the nation, Captain Vishwas Rai from the state aviation department told PTI. He said they have so far undertaken four flights- three to Delhi and one to Puducherry - carrying about 6,000 samples in all to laboratories there for testing.

On his experience of flying the aircraft while wearing the PPE, Rai said, "It is tough as the entire body is covered. The PPE makes the body sweat. We can't wipe the sweat even if it comes over the eyes. It is difficult, but we somehow manage as saving lives is more important than anything else." He said the first flight for the task was tough, but later they were mentally prepared for it.

A team involving medical experts, aviation department staff and local municipal employees ensures safety of the entire process. "Before and after every flight, the entire plane is sanitised, including the cockpit and cabin area. A doctor accompanies us for taking the samples to the destination and we follow all protocols of the health department, Rai said.

Asked about the response of their family members, Rai said they understand it. "As a precaution, I have shifted my family to my brothers house located next door in order to quarantine myself. We are also advised to take hydroxychloroquine tablets as a preventive medication," the pilot said.

"As everyone in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and frontline health and social workers are doing their job, we are also doing it in the interest of the nation," he added. State aviation departments director Ilayaraja T told PTI that so far they have undertaken four flights - three to Delhi and one to Puducherry - to send the test samples there to reduce pendency.

"We will carry out more flights if required by the health department," he added..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Khawaja axed; Labuschangne, Burns among six new faces to land CA contracts

Senior batsmen Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh missed out but the fast-rising Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns were rewarded for their performances in Cricket Australias annual player contracts announced on Thursday. The list, which has come ...

Neeco's Field Engineer Workforce Has Expanded to 26,000

Neeco, one of the fastest-growing global ICT services providers, has reached another milestone its services are now available in more than 160 countries around the globe. Neecos clients now have a partner field workforce of 26,000 engineers...

Sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He said that Kapoor was not only a great actor but a good human being. The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shockin...

Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legendKapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020