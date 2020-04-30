South India’s No. 1 Real Estate Company - Alliance Group Rolls out Amazing Lockdown Offers

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Business Wire India The present financial instability across the globe has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the different investment options available. Crashing stock markets, fluctuating gold prices and some banks going bust are giving investors nightmares and fear regarding the safety of their investments. The best investment option during these uncertain times is definitely investing in a REAL ASSET – REAL ESTATE. It is safe, secure and also guarantees good appreciation and consistent returns. Individuals looking for the right investment option and home seekers on the lookout for their dream home have reasons to rejoice as their quest would come to a happy ending during this lockdown period.

Alliance Group, South India’s renowned real estate developer and its flagship brand Urbanrise have come up with never before seen offers. These offers are applicable for the bookings during the lockdown period. 145 customers have reposed their trust in the Alliance by booking properties worth Rs. 61.5 crores just in the first 21 days (25th Mar – 14th Apr) of the lockdown.

Alliance with over Rs.14,000 crores worth of projects translating to 36 million Sq. Ft. (3.6 crore Sq. Ft.) under various stages of execution in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Our new customers have benefited from amazing offers like, No Pre-EMI till handover and Free Gold Gift Vouchers. The Pioneer Property Developer Urbanrise has been adjudged as #1 Real Estate Brand in the Aspirational Home Segment in South India, by the Times group in 2019. Alliance and Urbanrise projects are funded by the World’s & India’s best financial institutions; hence buyers can rest assured of the on-time completion of the projects. All the projects of Alliance and Urbanrise are approved by RERA and hence give ample security to buyers and investors.

No Pre-EMI (PEMI) offers No pre-EMI offer by Alliance and Urbanrise is very attractive and appropriate at this juncture of time when buyers face the tough task of managing the rent and PEMI. Depending on the project they chose, from the wide options available, buyers would save about Rs. 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs on the bookings done during this lockdown period. 100% Refund of booking advance Many of the customers who booked during this period have not been able to visit the project location owing to the lockdown, and have booked their houses without visiting the project. To honor the faith of these customers and to reinforce their confidence, Alliance and Urbanrise have given a 100% no questions asked refund guarantee to all the customers who booked their units during the lockdown period. They can visit the project and can see their unit after the lockdown is lifted and can decide within the next 15 days to continue/discontinue their investment.

The confidence of the organization and its strong belief that the houses would be definitely liked by the customers arises from the deep understanding of the customer’s requirements and their choices that Alliance has acquired over these years of service. Price protection to the Buyers Customers who book their dream home during this period are gifted with great offers like unbelievable special rates, free Gold Gift Vouchers and many more. Additionally if the housing unit’s rate decline after the lockdown period, the reduced rate would be applicable to all customers who have booked during the lockdown period. The faith reposed on Alliance by more than 5000 happy customers has further been strengthened by this Price Protection Guarantee which has resulted in the lockdown period sale worth Rs. 61.5 Crores. An additional 145 delighted customers have been added to the happy bandwagon of homeowners About Alliance and Urbanrise The #1 real estate group in South India with nine projects in Chennai and three projects in Hyderabad to choose from. The group has more than 5000 customers and about 20,000 properties on offer across 13 projects. In Chennai, they have projects at Anna Nagar, Pallavaram, OMR, GST, Thirumazhisai, and in Hyderabad at Ameenpur, Bachupally & Gandimaisamma.

With financial stability, surplus liquidity for project execution and timely completion, latest path-breaking technology for quick & quality construction, and abundance of skilled manpower for timely execution, Alliance has traversed an extra mile to realize the dream of every home seeker. This lockdown period, Alliance offers Homes that stand for Quality and Comfort, packaged with abundant Incentives transforming "Lockdown Blues to Radiant Smiles". Website: www.alliancein.com